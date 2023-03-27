The Surprising Way Video Games Are Good for Kids

On this episode: Jamilah, Elizabeth and Zak talk about their experience with video games — and then Elizabeth speaks with Ash Brandin, also known as @TheGamerEducator, about their tips for parenting young gamers.

Then the hosts issue recommendations, and respond to a listener letter asking for tips on the latest and greatest in books for young eyes and ears.

Recommendations:

Zak recommends: Abigail Lapell

Elizabeth recommends: Free Run Wild My Child Treasure Hunt

Jamilah recommends: Swarm on Amazon Prime

Books for beginning readers:

E: Usborne My First Readers & Elephant & Piggie & Usborn Phonics Readers

Z: Richard Scarry’s Cars and Trucks and Things that Go, The Color Monster: a story about Emotions.

J: Can Read books, including Ty’s Travels and Amelia Bedelia

Graphic Novels:

E: EL Deafo & This Was Our Pact & The Witch Boy (upper elementary & Middle) & Peter & Ernesto A Tale of Two Sloths (lower elementary)

J: Twins (lower elementary) The Baby Sitter’s Club (lower elementary)

Books about Loss:

E: One Wave At A Time & The Invisible String & When Dinosaurs Die & Circus Mirandus (older readers)

Z: Lilah Tov Good Night

J: A Kid’s Book About Death, The Sad Dragon

Just Really Good Books:

E: Hello Universe & We Dream of Space (both by Erin Entrada Kelly)& The Big Umbrella & Anything by Aaron Reynolds (Teddy’s favorite, see President Squid)

Z:The Napping House

J: The People Could Fly, Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters

