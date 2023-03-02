On this episode: Elizabeth and Jamilah are joined by Lizzie O’Leary, host of Slate’s What Next: TBD. They help a mom whose toddler has practically become her shadow. He cries whenever his dad is caring for him and it’s made his bedtime routine near impossible. Our listener is desperately trying to change the situation before their youngest arrives in April.

They also dive into their triumphs and fails of the week, which include: avoiding embarrassment on the big-screen, drawing body boundaries, and a misconnected meetup. Then on Slate Plus, they dive into the mailbag to read two pieces of interesting listener advice!

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.