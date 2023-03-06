Mom and Dad Are Fighting

On this episode: Elizabeth and Jamilah are joined by Lizzie O’Leary, host of Slate’s What Next: TBD. First up—when (if ever) are toddler leashes OK? Then they discuss In my work I see tragedy daily and think: someone worked so hard to keep this person alive by Ankita Rao. Finally, they end with recommendations.

Lizzie recommends Babybug magazine.
Elizabeth recommends getting ChatGPT to tell bedtime stories.
Jamilah recommends Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am.

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.

  • Jamilah Lemieux is a writer, cultural critic, and communications strategist based in L.A.

  • Elizabeth Newcamp is a co-host of Mom and Dad Are Fighting. She's a traveling mother of three boys who chronicles her misadventures at Dutch, Dutch, Goose.