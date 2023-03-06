On this episode: Elizabeth and Jamilah are joined by Lizzie O’Leary, host of Slate’s What Next: TBD. First up—when (if ever) are toddler leashes OK? Then they discuss In my work I see tragedy daily and think: someone worked so hard to keep this person alive by Ankita Rao. Finally, they end with recommendations.

Lizzie recommends Babybug magazine.

Elizabeth recommends getting ChatGPT to tell bedtime stories.

Jamilah recommends Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am.

