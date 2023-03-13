Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Swear Jar For a 6-Year-Old

Slate’s parenting podcast debates what to do when your kid swears at you.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah and Zak help a listener whose six-year-old has started telling them “f*ck you.” Swearing is allowed in their house but this feels pointed and categorically different than a casual curse. How can they curb the cursing before it gets worse?

Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends giving Flaming Hot Cheetos a second chance.
Zak recommends The Nugget
Elizabeth recommends Edx Education Fun Play Number Rods.

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our NEW PHONE LINE: (646) 357-9318!

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.

Advertisement

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

All episodes

Hosts