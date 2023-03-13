Swear Jar For a 6-Year-Old
Slate’s parenting podcast debates what to do when your kid swears at you.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah and Zak help a listener whose six-year-old has started telling them “f*ck you.” Swearing is allowed in their house but this feels pointed and categorically different than a casual curse. How can they curb the cursing before it gets worse?
Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends giving Flaming Hot Cheetos a second chance.
Zak recommends The Nugget
Elizabeth recommends Edx Education Fun Play Number Rods.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.