Teaching Kids to Lie
Slate’s parenting podcast debates when kids should learn the art of omission.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Zak first answer a question about teaching a blunt kid to hold their tongue, for the sake of a friendship. Then they tackle a question about pets being underfoot now that there is a new baby in the house.
Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster
Zak recommends Have I Ever Told You? By Shani King
Elizabeth recommends SQUILT Music
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our NEW PHONE LINE: (646) 357-9318!
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.