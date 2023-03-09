My Daughter Wants to Convert to Islam. I’m Worried She Just Wants Attention.

On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Zak answer a listener letter about a preteen who is interested in converting to Islam. Her parents are supportive and have offered opportunities to explore the faith. But instead of starting with learning more deeply about the religion, she wants to start with wearing a headscarf to school—which makes our letter writer worry that this is a performative move. Our hosts talk through ways to be supportive, but also frank about the seriousness of religion.

They also dive into their ‘triumphs and fails’ of the week, which include: some “light bullying” and conflict resolution, successful LA meetups, and violent language softened by the Mountain Goats. Then, on Slate Plus: the ‘dadfluencers’ who have taken Sweden by storm.

