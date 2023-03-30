On this episode: Zak and Jamilah are joined by Evan Urquhart. Evan manages Slate’s comments section, covers anti-trans propaganda on assignedmedia.org, and has experience fostering teens, which will be extraordinarily useful for today’s questions. We recently got two letters from listeners who are thinking about becoming foster parents and are specifically interested in caring for teens. We’ll dive into what they should know. Then on Slate Plus, we are talking about Utah’s new laws restricting minors’ ability to access and use social media.

