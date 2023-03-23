On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Zak help a listener who is having a family travel dilemma. The letter writer is wondering how to handle retired in-laws who live far away, while balancing full-time work, pets, and a child who hates flying. All of that, and dealing with a guilty spouse – who feels like they should prioritize visiting his family over taking vacations. Then on Slate Plus, they dive into a New York Times Opinion piece by Jessica Grose. It explores the unique challenges facing middle-aged millennials as they navigate parenthood, careers, and aging parents.

