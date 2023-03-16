On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Zak help a listener who is worried her kid’s backyard birthday party won’t compete with the other kids’ extravagant parties. They come up with some budget-friendly ideas for creating an awesome birthday celebration. Then on Slate Plus, they talk about Everything Everywhere All at Once winning at the Oscars and all the love moms are getting.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.