Mixing God and Gatorade In Youth Sports

On this episode: Elizabeth and Jamilah are joined by friend of the show, Travis Nichols. Travis is a writer and editor from Georgia and recently wrote an interesting piece about his experience trying to find a youth basketball league for his daughters. Other parents pointed him towards an affordable, accessible option. The catch? It was run by the Southern Baptist Church. Which begs the question—should you still sign your kids up if you don’t agree with the church’s values and prayer is built into the program.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends baking a chocolate strawberry cake.

Travis recommends revisiting The Diaries of Franz Kafka as a parent.

Elizabeth recommends a good ole sing-along and dance party in the car.

