How Schools Failed the Reading Test

On this episode: We’re going to be talking about why so many kids (and adults) have a difficult time reading. As Emily Hanford, host of Sold a Story: How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong, discovered—some US schools are not actually teaching kids how to read. Instead of teaching research-backed skills that kids need in order to become strong readers, an idea has taken hold in the US education system that students can learn the general gist of words. For some students, this teaching method is good enough. But for others, these teaching methods can actually make learning to read more difficult.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.