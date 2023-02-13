On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Zak help a parent who seems like she wants to split from her partner. But she’s worried that if she leaves and ends up splitting custody, their son isn’t going to be well cared for when he’s with his father.

Recommendations:

Zak recommends Family Chants!

Jamilah recommends That ‘90s Show

Elizabeth recommends The Mamas: What I Learned About Kids, Class, and Race from Moms Not Like Me by Helena Andrews-Dyer.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.