On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth help a little girl who has been having racing thoughts at bedtime. She’s gone through a lot of change recently and her step-mom is trying to help her process her anxieties, which tend to present themselves as she’s trying to fall asleep.

Resources mentioned:

Headspace

Circle Round

Peace Out

Little Stories for Tiny People

A Kids Book about Anxiety

Big Life Journal

Help Your Dragon Deal With Anxiety

Llamaste and Friends

Then on Slate Plus: they discuss the recent discourse around Marie Kondo “kind of giving up” on tidying now that she has three children.

Also, catch Jamilah on Slate’s ICYMI: Has the Internet Made Parenting Easier?

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.