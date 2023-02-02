Putting Nighttime Worries to Bed
Slate’s parenting podcast debates how to help a kid quiet their racing thoughts.
On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth help a little girl who has been having racing thoughts at bedtime. She’s gone through a lot of change recently and her step-mom is trying to help her process her anxieties, which tend to present themselves as she’s trying to fall asleep.
Resources mentioned:
Headspace
Circle Round
Peace Out
Little Stories for Tiny People
A Kids Book about Anxiety
Big Life Journal
Help Your Dragon Deal With Anxiety
Llamaste and Friends
Then on Slate Plus: they discuss the recent discourse around Marie Kondo “kind of giving up” on tidying now that she has three children.
Also, catch Jamilah on Slate’s ICYMI: Has the Internet Made Parenting Easier?
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.