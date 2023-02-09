On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Zak help a dad referee (and ultimately avoid) after school arguments between his six year old and three year old. They also talk about tangly hair, the ‘snuggle stage,’ and becoming overwhelmed when your day doesn’t go as planned.

Then on Slate Plus: they discuss the parenting section of The Cut’s new rules of etiquette.

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.