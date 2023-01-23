Mom and Dad Are Fighting

No, You Can’t Marry Your Mom

Slate’s parenting podcast on what to do with a marriage-obsessed little girl.

Episode Notes

On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Zak answer a question about a princess-obsessed little girl who keeps asking if she can marry her mom. The mom finds it sweet but doesn’t know how to respond.

Recommendations:
Jamilah: Vintage Contemporaries by Dan Kois
Zak: Keep Going First Aid Kit
Elizabeth: Help Your Kids with Adolescents by DK.

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

Hosts