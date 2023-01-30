On this episode: Zak and Jamilah are joined by Carvell Wallace, former MADAF co-host and new co-host of Slate’s How To! podcast. Up first, they help a teen that is potentially facing his first heartbreak. The girl he’s been hanging out with just found out her ex wants her back—and she’s actually considering it. Our letter writer doesn’t know how to help her son through his first major relationship hurdle.

Recommendations:

Jamilah: Supplementing box cake mix with pudding mix and an extra egg.

Carvell: Our Universe

Zak: Magic Trash by J. H. Shapiro and illustrated by Vanessa Brantley-Newton

