On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth do a hard pivot from winter break to summer break. They help a new parent who wants to know how she should best structure the summer for her kid and herself. They also answer a follow-up question about kids lashing out at parents in anger. Only this time, what to do if your kid calls you names when they’re not angry.

Recommendations:

Elizabeth recommends Loop Ear Plugs

Zak recommends DIY soup stocks

Jamilah recommends the docuseries, Don’t Pick Up the Phone.

