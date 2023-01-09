Can I Tell Someone They’re Parenting Wrong?
Slate’s parenting podcast debate if and when you should step in.
Episode Notes
On this episode: We dig into our overflowing mailbox and read some delightful letters about fourth grade weddings, emergency entertainment, and more! Then Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth advise a listener who is uncomfortable with how her friends parent their child. Our listener has tried to combat the parents’ unrealistic expectations and overcorrections but only sees the child once a year. Is there a good way to voice these concerns?
Recommendations:
Elizabeth recommends the Philips Sonicare app for kids.
Jamilah recommends Red Lip Theology by Candice Marie Benbow.
Zak recommends reading an actual book before bed.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.