On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth tackle a question about an introverted seven-year-old. She gets along with her classmates and is invited to parties but once she arrives, she keeps to herself. Her parents want to make sure she’s comfortable and having a good time—even if she’s not fully participating.

Then on Slate Plus, inspired by this article in Metro Parent, the hosts discuss what parenting trends they’d like to see in 2023 and which ones they wish would disappear.

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.