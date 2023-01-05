On this episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth catch up on their eventful winter travel—including a trip to Las Vegas that “ruined” one of the kid’s childhood. Then they offer advice to a listener who doesn’t know what else to do. Her three and a half year old son will not stop calling her “stupid” any time a boundary is enforced. How can she stop the behavior while also addressing her own hurt feelings? Then on Slate Plus, Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth compare notes about how well they were able to keep the kids busy over the break to see if there’s any strategies to make the next time easier.

