The ‘Best-Of’ Bonanza
Slate’s parenting podcast revisits some of this year’s best Slate Plus segments.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Our favorite Plus segments of 2022. Jamilah, Elizabeth, Zak, and guest-hosts relive the funniest places they’ve been lost and the scary moments where they left their own kids behind, debate the merits of automated strollers, feel triumphant that even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can’t avoid the “f*ck you fours, share some of the funniest things their kids have said, and ask if you could swap bodies w/ your kid for a day—Freaky Friday style—would you?.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.