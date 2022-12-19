Solving Screentime Struggles
Slate’s parenting podcast debate how to break the screen cycle.
Episode Notes
On this episode: We’re diving into our overflowing mailbag! Then we’re advising a parent who is hoping to break an eight-year-old out of the screentime cycle—without making TV or games a forbidden fruit.
Recommendations:
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.