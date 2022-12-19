Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Solving Screentime Struggles

Slate’s parenting podcast debate how to break the screen cycle.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this episode: We’re diving into our overflowing mailbag! Then we’re advising a parent who is hoping to break an eight-year-old out of the screentime cycle—without making TV or games a forbidden fruit.

Recommendations:
Zak recommends Homeward Bound
Jamilah recommends Wednesday
Elizabeth recommends the MÅLA portable drawing case from Ikea

Episodes mentioned:
Behind Their Screens
Surviving the Holidays With Picky Eaters
Please Stop Shrieking!
Supporting Gender Expression and Exploration
Wrangling Preschool Tornadoes

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.

Advertisement

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

All episodes

Hosts