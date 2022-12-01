On this episode, the hosts give advice to a mom whose daughter is having a hard time processing big emotions, which has been leading to frequent meltdowns. They’ve tried pretty much everything she can think of but the shrieking still persists. She’s worried about her daughter being in these prolonged states and, furthermore, they’re concerned that if the screaming continues, a neighbor will call the authorities. It’s a really tricky situation and Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth have some suggestions.

