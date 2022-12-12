On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth are joined by Slate writer, editor, and former Mom and Dad are Fighting host, Dan Kois, who is here to urge parents (and teens) to get trained to administer Narcan. He first wrote about the “miracle” tool in his piece: Parents, You Need Narcan. Essentially, the drug is a powerful tool that’s easy to use, widely available, and will give people peace of mind knowing that if there’s an emergency—you’re prepared.

Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth also answer a question from a listener who is wondering if they should prioritize school friends or family friends. They then finish the show with a quick round of recommendations.

Recommendations:

Zak recommends You Need a Manifesto.

Elizabeth recommends The Cinnamon Bear.

Jamilah recommends preordering Vintage Contemporaries by Dan Kois.

