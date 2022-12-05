Supporting Gender Expression and Exploration
On this episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth advise a parent whose first grader got mad at her for looking up ‘girl sweaters’ online. The first grader has also previously said that they want to be a boy, not a girl. Our letter writer wants to be supportive but doesn’t know if she should go all-in or sit back and let her kid reveal who they are.
Additional resources:
The Center
How to Be a Girl
Supporting My Nonbinary Teen (Part one of ‘Teen Talk’)
We also have an exciting update from the listener who couldn’t handle the seat-belt war and occasionally let them drive unbuckled.
Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends chicken with miso caramelized apples, based on this pork chop recipe.
Elizabeth recommends Dot to Dot In the Sky: Stories of the Aurora by Joan Marie Galat
Zak recommends this Naomi Fisher Twitter thread on child development
