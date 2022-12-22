On this episode: Our annual holiday party. We’ve gathered the MADAF kids around the mic and they finally get a chance to share how they think their parents are doing. They do a round of triumphs and fails, play a quick game, and offer some recommendations. Plus we have a very special audio holiday card delivery. The former hosts of MADAF called in to update us on how life is going.

Recommendations:

Naima recommends Wednesday.

Noa recommends the Arthur podcast.

Ami recommends sneak attack hugs and playing with balls.

Henry recommends The Mysterious Benedict Society (TV show).

Oliver recommends The Mysterious Benedict Society (Books).

Teddy recommends the Bluey Board Game

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.