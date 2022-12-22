2022 Holiday Party
The MADAF kids dish on how well their parents did this year.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Our annual holiday party. We’ve gathered the MADAF kids around the mic and they finally get a chance to share how they think their parents are doing. They do a round of triumphs and fails, play a quick game, and offer some recommendations. Plus we have a very special audio holiday card delivery. The former hosts of MADAF called in to update us on how life is going.
Recommendations:
Naima recommends Wednesday.
Noa recommends the Arthur podcast.
Ami recommends sneak attack hugs and playing with balls.
Henry recommends The Mysterious Benedict Society (TV show).
Oliver recommends The Mysterious Benedict Society (Books).
Teddy recommends the Bluey Board Game
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.