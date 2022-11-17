On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Zak help a mom who feels like her house is in chaos. She wants to know what rules and expectations she can have of her kids now they’re approaching preschool. Can they help out with chores? Should they be expected to not fight at the dinner table? What, if any, punishments are acceptable?

They talk about Julie Beck’s article, Why Did We All Have the Same Childhood? on Slate Plus.

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.