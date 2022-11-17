Wrangling Preschool Tornadoes
Slate’s parenting podcast on how to make and enforce household rules.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Zak help a mom who feels like her house is in chaos. She wants to know what rules and expectations she can have of her kids now they’re approaching preschool. Can they help out with chores? Should they be expected to not fight at the dinner table? What, if any, punishments are acceptable?
They talk about Julie Beck’s article, Why Did We All Have the Same Childhood? on Slate Plus.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.