On this episode: Zak is joined by Andy J. Pizza, storyteller, illustrator, and host of the show, Creative Pep Talk. They talk about childhood creativity and the big emotions that come from being a part of a creative family. Then they answer a question from a dad with ADHD who is feeling guilty he doesn’t find his kid’s activities enjoyable.

Recommendations:

Zak recommends the sketches Ford Focus Group and Brian’s Hat from the show, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.

Andy recommends the film, About Time.

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.