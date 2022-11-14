Make Parenting Less Boooooring
Slate’s parenting podcast on finding solutions for the moments of parenting that feel unbearable.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Zak is joined by Andy J. Pizza, storyteller, illustrator, and host of the show, Creative Pep Talk. They talk about childhood creativity and the big emotions that come from being a part of a creative family. Then they answer a question from a dad with ADHD who is feeling guilty he doesn’t find his kid’s activities enjoyable.
Recommendations:
Zak recommends the sketches Ford Focus Group and Brian’s Hat from the show, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.
Andy recommends the film, About Time.
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.