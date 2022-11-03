On this episode: Elizabeth, Zak, and Jamilah share their parenting triumphs and fails. Then Zak talks with journalist and former coach, Linda Flanagan about her book Take Back the Game. They discuss the transformation of youth sports into the ultra competitive, time consuming juggernaut it is today. They also talk about the culture of cruel coaching and what signals parents are sending to their kids when they dedicate a significant number weeknights and weekends to youth sports.

Then on Slate Plus, the hosts discuss controversial figures, like Elon Musk and Kanye West, that have the power to influence young children.

