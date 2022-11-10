Why You Need Parenting “Friendlies”
Slate’s parenting podcast on making parenting friends with Meagan and Sarah from The Mom Hour podcast.
Episode Notes
On this episode: We’re bringing you part two of ‘Friendship Week!’ We’ve received a lot of questions in the last year or so about finding parenting friends so we brought in the fabulous Meagan Francis and Sarah Powers from The Mom Hour podcast to help us tackle them. Meagan and Sarah share their tips for striking up conversations with potential friends, converting acquaintances to friends, and even how to make friends outside of your kid’s social circle.
Then on Slate Plus: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth take a friendship quiz to figure out what kinds of friends they are.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.