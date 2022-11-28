On this episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth advise a mom who is ashamed of her teenager’s behavior. Her son and a friend were using the word ‘gay’ as an insult when talking about her son’s best friend behind his back. She’s already talked with him but she doesn’t know where to go from there.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Elizabeth recommends the books Fatty Legs and When I Was Eight.

Zak recommends the Arthur podcast.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.