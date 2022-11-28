I’m Ashamed Of My Son
Slate’s parenting podcast on how to handle a teen who is weaponizing identity.
On this episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth advise a mom who is ashamed of her teenager’s behavior. Her son and a friend were using the word ‘gay’ as an insult when talking about her son’s best friend behind his back. She’s already talked with him but she doesn’t know where to go from there.
Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Elizabeth recommends the books Fatty Legs and When I Was Eight.
Zak recommends the Arthur podcast.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.
