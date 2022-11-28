Mom and Dad Are Fighting

I’m Ashamed Of My Son

Slate’s parenting podcast on how to handle a teen who is weaponizing identity.

On this episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth advise a mom who is ashamed of her teenager’s behavior. Her son and a friend were using the word ‘gay’ as an insult when talking about her son’s best friend behind his back. She’s already talked with him but she doesn’t know where to go from there.

Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elizabeth recommends the books Fatty Legs and When I Was Eight
Zak recommends the Arthur podcast.

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

