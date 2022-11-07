On this episode: Part one of ‘Friendship Week!’ Zak talks with Dr. Marisa Franco on her book Platonic: How the Science Of Attachment Can Help You Make—and Keep—Friends. She explains why we’re in a friendship crisis and what we can do about it. They also talk about sharing shame and the importance of durable friendships.

Recommendations:

Elizabeth recommends going to a great bookstore.

Zak recommends Petite Maman by Celine Sciamma

Jamilah recommends Girls5eva

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.