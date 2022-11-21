On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Zak are joined by author and editor, Travis Nichols. He wrote a wonderful piece for Slate all about his son’s strategic, unique approach to youth baseball. He figured out that if he doesn’t swing at pitches, he’s more likely to get on base. It was incredibly effective… but not in the spirit of the game. What’s a parent to do in that situation?

Recommendations:

Travis recommends voting in the Georgia runoff election.

Zak recommends finding some long, thermal underwear.

Jamilah recommends this chocolate banana cake recipe from Joy of Baking.

Elizabeth recommends art from Andrea Nelson on Instagram.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.