Behind Their Screens
Harvard researchers debunk misconceptions about teen phone usage.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Carrie James and Emily Weinstein, principal investigators at Harvard’s Project Zero, join to discuss their book, Behind Their Screens: What Teens Are Facing (and Adults Are Missing). They’ve been researching teens and screens for over a decade and not only did they collect insights from 3,500 teens, they worked “side-by-side with teens every step of the way.” They learned that teens still want adults’ help with navigating tech and social media—they just need the conversations and support to be a lot more nuanced.
Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends This Is Major: Notes on Diana Ross, Dark Girls, and Being Dope by Shayla Lawson.
Zak recommends Björk: Mother, Daughter, Force of Nature by Jazz Monroe
Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.