Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Behind Their Screens

Harvard researchers debunk misconceptions about teen phone usage.

On this episode: Carrie James and Emily Weinstein, principal investigators at Harvard’s Project Zero, join to discuss their book, Behind Their Screens: What Teens Are Facing (and Adults Are Missing). They’ve been researching teens and screens for over a decade and not only did they collect insights from 3,500 teens, they worked “side-by-side with teens every step of the way.” They learned that teens still want adults’ help with navigating tech and social media—they just need the conversations and support to be a lot more nuanced.

Jamilah recommends This Is Major: Notes on Diana Ross, Dark Girls, and Being Dope by Shayla Lawson.
Zak recommends Björk: Mother, Daughter, Force of Nature by Jazz Monroe

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

