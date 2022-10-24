Parenting Is a Joke
Slate’s parenting podcast talks to comedian Ophira Eisenberg about her new show.
On this episode: Zak and Jamilah are joined by stand-up comedian Ophira Eisenberg to talk about her new show, Parenting is a Joke. They also discuss the evolution of comedy about parenting, if it’s appropriate to use your kids as source material, and which comedians are at the mountain top of this type of comedy.
Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends Reboot on Hulu.
Ophira recommends Paddington 2
Zak recommends Special Time from NPR’s Life Kit
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.