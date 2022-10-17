On this episode: Elizabeth, Zak, and Dan debate what to do about a dad who threw a half-eaten bite of burger at his preteen. The fight started because his daughter protested that he took too big of a bite from her burger. But when he was questioned as to why he threw the bite of burger, he said he was justified because he had purchased it for her. Our letter writer is concerned that this spat is just another instance of his anger escalating. Elizabeth, Zak, and Dan share some tips on how to set boundaries within the family and possible next steps.

Recommendations:

Dan recommends making holiday decorating easy by leaving the corresponding pictures stacked in the frame all year round.

Zak recommends Little Big Boy by Nick Kroll.

Elizabeth recommends Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty.

