Car Seat Scared Straight
Slate’s parenting podcast on how to calm your screaming, squirming kid enough to buckle them in.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth, Zak, and Dan answer a question from a dad who is so frustrated with trying to get his squirming, shrieking kids in their car seats that sometimes… the kids win and he drives them unbuckled. Now he’s wondering if he should continue the car seat battle or if there’s a happy medium where the kids are safe and he’s calm enough to pilot the car.
Then on Slate Plus, they discuss the latest automated baby gear: strollers!
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.