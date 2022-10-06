On this episode: Zak, Elizabeth, and Jamilah answer a question about a five year old who is begging her parents to buy her a makeup kit. The letter writer is reluctant as it feels like it’s too early to start caring about beauty standards but… she also doesn’t want to curb her child’s creativity.

Then on Slate Plus, Zak, Elizabeth, and Jamilah discuss the high-five debate started by an op-ed in the Omaha World-Herald. Original piece: Living With Children: You shouldn’t high-five a child by John Rosemond. Also discussed: Actually, High-Fiving Kids is Totally Fine by Melinda Wenner Moyer.

