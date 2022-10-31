Friendship Fiasco
Slate’s parenting podcast on what to do when there’s an annoying kid in your child’s friend group.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Zak and Jamilah are joined by Fiona Kong, creator of Home Sweet Homes: A Journal & Planner for Co-parents & Child. They answer a question from a parent who doesn’t know what to do. Their child’s entire friend group was invited to a party… save one kid. Apparently everyone finds the left-out kid annoying. But both the letter writer and the letter writer’s child are feeling uneasy with the situation.
Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends Bros.
Fiona recommends Blokus.
Zak recommends forest bathing.
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.