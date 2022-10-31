Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Friendship Fiasco

Slate’s parenting podcast on what to do when there’s an annoying kid in your child’s friend group.

Episode Notes

On this episode: Zak and Jamilah are joined by Fiona Kong, creator of Home Sweet Homes: A Journal & Planner for Co-parents & Child. They answer a question from a parent who doesn’t know what to do. Their child’s entire friend group was invited to a party… save one kid. Apparently everyone finds the left-out kid annoying. But both the letter writer and the letter writer’s child are feeling uneasy with the situation.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends Bros.

Fiona recommends Blokus.

Zak recommends forest bathing.

Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

