On this episode: Zak and Jamilah are joined by Fiona Kong, creator of Home Sweet Homes: A Journal & Planner for Co-parents & Child. They answer a question from a mom who is beginning the process of separating from her husband. She wants to know how she can make the transition to living between houses as easy as possible for her son.

Then on Slate Plus, they discuss the adorable Halloween costumes their kids picked for this year.

Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.