On this episode: Zak and Jamilah are joined by Ophira Eisenberg, stand-up comedian and host of the podcast Parenting Is a Joke. They share some funny triumphs and fails spanning from spoiled birthday presents to a dance recital mix up. Then they continue the birthday train and advise a parent who is looking for party alternatives for their son’s first birthday bash with friends. The problem? They live in a small house—too small to host a party—and don’t want to spend a fortune to rent a space.

Then on Slate Plus, they play a trivia game to see how well they know parenting pop-culture.

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.