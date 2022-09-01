Mom and Dad Are Fighting

On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth share their triumphs and fails, including a hair styling defeat. They then answer a question from a mom whose son is struggling with a 50/50 custody agreement. He never wants to go to his dad’s house and complains that his step siblings are making fun of him. Is it time to intervene? Then on Slate Plus, Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth discuss their thoughts on a Missouri school district reinstating corporal punishment as a form of discipline. Spoiler alert: they’re not fans of the move.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson, Anna Phillips and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.

