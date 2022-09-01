Between Two Homes
Slate’s parenting podcast on what to do when a 50/50 custody agreement doesn’t seem to be working.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth share their triumphs and fails, including a hair styling defeat. They then answer a question from a mom whose son is struggling with a 50/50 custody agreement. He never wants to go to his dad’s house and complains that his step siblings are making fun of him. Is it time to intervene? Then on Slate Plus, Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth discuss their thoughts on a Missouri school district reinstating corporal punishment as a form of discipline. Spoiler alert: they’re not fans of the move.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson, Anna Phillips and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.