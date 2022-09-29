On this episode: Jamilah and Zak answer a question from a Marine whose son is a freshman at a school for Junior ROTC. The teen loves a lot of aspects of JROTC but loathes uniform day. It causes him anxiety and he’s mentioned quitting the school over the uniform. But most concerningly, the son has mentioned to his parent that he thinks about “unaliving” himself.

As a content warning, we do talk about suicide ideation in this episode. If you or anyone you know is in crisis, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org.

Then on Slate Plus—per request, Jamilah and Zak will be updating everyone on their cool projects like Jamilah’s book and Zak’s contribution to the We exChange gallery.

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.