The Uniform Crisis
Slate’s parenting podcast on anxiety and dread stemming from Junior ROTC uniforms.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Jamilah and Zak answer a question from a Marine whose son is a freshman at a school for Junior ROTC. The teen loves a lot of aspects of JROTC but loathes uniform day. It causes him anxiety and he’s mentioned quitting the school over the uniform. But most concerningly, the son has mentioned to his parent that he thinks about “unaliving” himself.
As a content warning, we do talk about suicide ideation in this episode. If you or anyone you know is in crisis, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org.
Then on Slate Plus—per request, Jamilah and Zak will be updating everyone on their cool projects like Jamilah’s book and Zak’s contribution to the We exChange gallery.
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.