On this episode: Lisa Lewis, journalist, and author of The Sleep Deprived Teen joins the show to unpack the myths surrounding teen sleep. Lisa explains why teens actually need more sleep (even if they’re staying up super late), how to get schools to start later, and why you and your teen should still have a wind-down bedtime routine.
Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends Rap Sh!t, a comedy series created by Issa Rae.
Zak recommends a narrative podcast series called Mother Country Radicals.
Elizabeth recommends cute, fun, and nerdy T-shirts from TeaTurtle
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.