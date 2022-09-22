On this episode: Elizabeth and Jamilah are joined by KC Davis. KC is author of the book How To Keep House While Drowning, host of the podcast Struggle Care, and is well known for her TikTok content.

They advise a listener who thinks her niece may be neurodivergent and is specifically showing signs of autism spectrum disorder. The letter writer doesn’t think her brother and sister-in-law have noticed yet and she wants to inform them to make sure her niece is being supported. But she has no idea how to start the conversation.

Then on Slate Plus, KC, Jamilah, and Elizabeth share their favorite activities to participate in with their kids.

Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.