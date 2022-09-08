Big Family, Big Problems
Slate’s parenting podcast debates how to navigate playdates as a big family.
On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth answer a question from a parent who would love to be more involved with other families in the community but is having a hard time finding playdates for her large, rambunctious family. They also share their triumphs and fails about spilt milk, birthday redemption, and answering a ton of questions about the Donner Party.
Then on Slate Plus, they’re discussing Inside the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis. The episode of The Daily covers the rising number of mental health issues in adolescents and what actions are being taken to help meet this crisis.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.