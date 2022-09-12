On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth answer a question about a little boy who was super excited to start team sports. However, he has been really hard on himself and has slipped into some negative self-talk, including saying that he’s “the worst” and “will never get better.” They have some advice for making sure the kid enjoys his season, if he wants to continue.

Recommendations:

Zak recommends Everything Naomi Loved by Katie Yamasaki and Ian Lendler.

Elizabeth recommends How To Keep House While Drowning by KC Davis.

Jamilah recommends Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

