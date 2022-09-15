The Smoking Conundrum
Slate’s parenting podcast debates what to do when your middle schooler’s friend is smoking weed.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth advise a parent who wants to intervene but doesn’t want to break her daughter’s trust. Her middle schooler told her that her friend, who is a frequent visitor to their house, was trying to pressure her into smoking weed with him. Our letter writer isn’t super familiar with the kid’s family. Should she let them know about the smoking? Should she tell her daughter before intervening? Should she talk to the kid herself?
Then on Slate Plus, Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth relive the funniest places they’ve been lost and the scary moments where they left their own kids behind.
Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.