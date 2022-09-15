On this episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth advise a parent who wants to intervene but doesn’t want to break her daughter’s trust. Her middle schooler told her that her friend, who is a frequent visitor to their house, was trying to pressure her into smoking weed with him. Our letter writer isn’t super familiar with the kid’s family. Should she let them know about the smoking? Should she tell her daughter before intervening? Should she talk to the kid herself?

Then on Slate Plus, Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth relive the funniest places they’ve been lost and the scary moments where they left their own kids behind.

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola and Rosemary Belson.