On this episode: Elizabeth and Jamilah are joined by KC Davis. KC is author of the book How To Keep House While Drowning, host of the podcast Struggle Care, and is well known for her TikTok content. KC shares how to divorce yourself from any shame and pressure you feel about the state of your house. She breaks down the differences between tidy, organized, and clean. Finally, she explains how to make chores not just equal but equitable.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends The Woman King

KC recommends Maintenance Phase

Elizabeth recommends Science Comics

Bonus recommendation: You Don’t Have to Fold Your Laundry by Rebecca Onion.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.