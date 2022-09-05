Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Vacation House Havoc

Slate’s parenting podcast on navigating rules when vacationing with another family.

Episode Notes

On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth lend advice to a parent who will be taking her family on vacation with her sister’s family. Both families will be sharing a vacation home for a week, but the sister has a much stricter screen time policy for her children. They share some tips on how to navigate house rules when on vacation with another family.

Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends this NYT chocolate olive oil cake recipe with All Recipes chocolate glaze
Zak recommends Apples and Peanut Butter for lunch
Elizabeth recommends Guess Who educational cards: Birds, Black History, & Bluey 

Podcast produced by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola, Anna Phillips, and Rosemary Belson.

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

